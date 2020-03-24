"I saw Mike and his crew down the street a year before I contracted him. I knew from watching that he was who I wanted to do work I’d put off. In the meantime, we had a roof leak from a downed limb and Mike helped with an insurance claim and damage in which he has experience. His crew did a new roof and we’d already decided to get new Hardie soffit and fascia to match the siding we’d done a decade ago. The new paint his crew did matched everything perfectly. He installed a new side garage door which is better than the original. …New fence, gate and shed door. While it’s not mentioned a lot here, his crew replaced our old single pane windows with a double pane window that matched the house perfectly. After measurement and fabrication, the installation was done in one day. I saw a house down the street with a similar replacement that took two weeks. And we had more done that I won’t mention here. But to top it off I got a sparkling clean power washed driveway. Our nearly 40 year old house looks great now! I have a new list for inside stuff and will back for more. Mike will absolutely spend the time talking with you about what you want, offering suggestions, and will follow up everything personally, by phone and text. A great all around contractor."