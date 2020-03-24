Home

Make Your House Happy! One Call Does It All!
Previous
Next
Have a Happy House! One Call Does It All!

Mr. Happy House: Roofing & Siding Contractors & House Painters

In The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball, & Magnolia, TX.

Mr. Happy House is a GAF certified roofing contractor and is a BBB accredited siding repair contractor and interior/exterior house painters with an A+ Rating that has a great reputation within the community of The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball & Magnolia TX. 

We can create and finish any home repair projects that you want. Our Company’s interest is to make your home a happy house and we are dedicated to making sure everything is done right.

Schedule an In-Home Estimate
BBB accredited business with an A plus rating.
What Our Happy Customers Say About Us...
Susan Sellers
Susan Sellers
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"I called Mr Happy House after reading the great reviews, and I was not disappointed! Mike and his crews are extremely professional and conscientious. They performed various outdoor repairs including power washing, repaired my Hardie Siding, repaired squirrel damage on the roof, and painted my entire house. Mike oversaw every aspect of the job and made sure everything was perfect. The price was very reasonable, and I will definitely be calling Mr Happy House for future jobs!"
Dior Xu
Dior Xu
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"2nd time work with Mike and his wonderful crew. They worked so hard to paint our whole house perfectly. We are so impressed with how fast and how flawless they got the job done. We really appreciate all of them! Yay for Mike and Mr. Happy House!"
Mark Rodrigues
Mark Rodrigues
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"My house needed new siding, soffits, and fascia. After seeing another job Mike had done, I requested an estimate. The pricing was fair to me, so he went to work. Everything was completed with Hardie products. The house was painted to my desires and I can honestly say I am more than happy. He paid great attention to the details and ensured the work was of the highest quality. The next time I need work done, I will be contacting Mr. Happy House."
Ashley Donaldson
Ashley Donaldson
Spring, TX
Read More
"Mike was great to work with. He explained all that needed to be done to install a quality roof that would last. Had other quotes but other contractors were not as informative and did not include everything that was needed. Mike’s crew was courteous, did an excellent job and completed the work in a timely fashion. If you are not familiar with working with insurance adjusters be sure Mike meets with them when you set up a meeting. This was helpful in my case and made the claims process run smoothly. I am very pleased 😀 with his service and recommend him to my neighbors of which two have used him across from my home."
Ricardo Banda
Ricardo Banda
Tomball, TX
Read More
"Mike and crew did a great job painting my living room and hallway. Excellent customer service. Mike wanted to make sure SW got the paint color exactly to match what we wanted, so he had them make multiple attempts to get the color right. I would definitely use him again and recommend him to anyone."
Previous
Next
Bradley Utz
Bradley Utz
Tomball, TX
Read More
"Very impressive! I needed to have my house roof replaced. I am very glad, very grateful, and very satisfied that I chose Mr. Happy House for this job in July 2018. The crew was thorough in planning, removing old shingles, hammering new ones, examining the roof for trouble spots and attending to them on-the-spot, and cleaning up as the work completed. Mike Monyak and his entire team are professional, attentive, fair, competent and courteous; they did exceptionally well what they contracted to do. I trusted my roof upgrade with Mr. Happy House and will confidently use this company as the need arises in the future."
Misty Hanna
Misty Hanna
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"Mike was awesome. He came out quickly, listened to what we wanted done and came back with a very comprehensive quote for us. He gave us the time we needed without being pushy to decided if this was the right move for us. He was upfront and honest about what needed to be done and the cost. He and his crew worked quickly, efficiently and did a great job. I highly recommend if you need work done to give him a call."
Bradley Faldyn
Bradley Faldyn
Spring, TX
Read More
"Mike and his crew are top notch. Honest and detail oriented. Customer satisfaction and high quality workmanship are outstanding!!! Very satisfied with our new roof!!!"
Liz Blasingame
Liz Blasingame
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"Mike has been great at getting our siding and trim repaired on the exterior of our house. He was very thorough and the completed work is fantastic."
Kelly Hampton
Kelly Hampton
Magnolia, TX
Read More
"We had a great experience with Mike with Mr. Happy House!! He and his team, replaced some siding that was rooted and other wood that was rooted/squirrel destroyed. They Installed gutters, and painted whole house!! Everything was done in a timely manner, by hard working and well mannered workers..and most importantly did good quality work!!! Mike went above and beyond to make sure i was confident in my paint color selection and i greatly appreciated his patience. It was important to him that i was happy!! I would use Mike and his team again for any future house project needs. Give him a call...he will be eager to serve you!!"
Previous
Next
Susan Sellers
Susan Sellers
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"I called Mr Happy House after reading the great reviews, and I was not disappointed! Mike and his crews are extremely professional and conscientious. They performed various outdoor repairs including power washing, repaired my Hardie Siding, repaired squirrel damage on the roof, and painted my entire house. Mike oversaw every aspect of the job and made sure everything was perfect. The price was very reasonable, and I will definitely be calling Mr Happy House for future jobs!"
Dior Xu
Dior Xu
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"2nd time work with Mike and his wonderful crew. They worked so hard to paint our whole house perfectly. We are so impressed with how fast and how flawless they got the job done. We really appreciate all of them! Yay for Mike and Mr. Happy House!"
Mark Rodrigues
Mark Rodrigues
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"My house needed new siding, soffits, and fascia. After seeing another job Mike had done, I requested an estimate. The pricing was fair to me, so he went to work. Everything was completed with Hardie products. The house was painted to my desires and I can honestly say I am more than happy. He paid great attention to the details and ensured the work was of the highest quality. The next time I need work done, I will be contacting Mr. Happy House."
Ashley Donaldson
Ashley Donaldson
Spring, TX
Read More
"Mike was great to work with. He explained all that needed to be done to install a quality roof that would last. Had other quotes but other contractors were not as informative and did not include everything that was needed. Mike’s crew was courteous, did an excellent job and completed the work in a timely fashion. If you are not familiar with working with insurance adjusters be sure Mike meets with them when you set up a meeting. This was helpful in my case and made the claims process run smoothly. I am very pleased 😀 with his service and recommend him to my neighbors of which two have used him across from my home."
Bradley Faldyn
Bradley Faldyn
Spring, TX
Read More
"Mike and his crew are top notch. Honest and detail oriented. Customer satisfaction and high quality workmanship are outstanding!!! Very satisfied with our new roof!!!"
Bradley Utz
Bradley Utz
Tomball, TX
Read More
"Very impressive! I needed to have my house roof replaced. I am very glad, very grateful, and very satisfied that I chose Mr. Happy House for this job in July 2018. The crew was thorough in planning, removing old shingles, hammering new ones, examining the roof for trouble spots and attending to them on-the-spot, and cleaning up as the work completed. Mike Monyak and his entire team are professional, attentive, fair, competent and courteous; they did exceptionally well what they contracted to do. I trusted my roof upgrade with Mr. Happy House and will confidently use this company as the need arises in the future."
Misty Hanna
Misty Hanna
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"Mike was awesome. He came out quickly, listened to what we wanted done and came back with a very comprehensive quote for us. He gave us the time we needed without being pushy to decided if this was the right move for us. He was upfront and honest about what needed to be done and the cost. He and his crew worked quickly, efficiently and did a great job. I highly recommend if you need work done to give him a call."
Ken Baird
Ken Baird
Conroe, TX
Read More
"I had Mr. Happy House replace my wood siding with Hardy Plank Siding. Mike and his team did an excellent job replacing the siding and with the great paint job. They offered great suggestions and really paid attention to detail. I highly recommend Mr. Happy House! Nice job and thank you Mike and taam! Ken B"
Connie H.
Connie H.
The Woodlands, TX
Read More
"We took 3 bids on our roof. The bids were all close to the same price, but Mike was the only one who thought meeting the insurance adjuster at our house would be helpful. The other two didn’t think insurance was likely to pay for the roof. We chose Mike, who went up on the roof with him, and helped figure the cost/measurements of the materials. My insurance paid out the full costs listed by the adjuster, less deductible. We then had extra $ for Mike to paint the house and install new gutters. He found a spot of rotted wood under the gutters, and repaired it for a reasonable price. We are very happy with the quality of work Mr.Happy House provided. Mike is easy to work with, and provides references upon request. He’s a very nice guy who provides quality work. We are already making a list of projects for him to come back and complete! I’ve told Mike to give my number to anyone who wants to verify this great review."
Previous
Next
Get the Best Solutions to Your Home Needs

With Pro Roofing and Siding Contractors in The Woodlands and Magnolia, TX

Unless you are willing to devote every free weekend toward your home project or risk injury, Mr. Happy House is your best solution. We have the experience and time to handle any of your exterior and interior home improvement projects.

Mr. Happy House is a Siding Contractor & House Painter that specializes in exterior home repairs and exterior/interior house painting. One of our specialties is Hardie Siding, which is also known as Hardie Plank Siding. We do new home siding installs, repairs and replacements.

 
Watch This Amazing Testimonial:
View More In-Depth Testimonials & Case Studies
Previous
Next
GAF certified roofer logo

Roofing

We offer complete residential roofing and roof repair services. Our shingle roofing installers are professionals in the art of roofing.
Learn More
James Hardie Siding Installer Logo

Siding

Protect your home’s structure while enhancing curbside appeal. As an experienced siding contractor, we can make your siding last.
Learn More
Sherwin Willaims Painting Expert Logo

Painting

Our house painters provide a full-scope of professional house painting services — both interior and exterior — that are tailored to meet your home needs.
Learn More
Mr. Happy House logo wide
Let Us Help You Solve Your Home Roofing, Siding, and Painting Needs

Roof and Siding Repair Contractors in The Woodlands and Spring, TX

Professional Repairs & Installations

Job Done Right the First Time

Expert Solutions to Common Household Problems​

Home Siding Services

Siding Repair in The Woodlands and Magnolia, TX

james hardie siding installation in The Woodlands, Texas

Home repairs and general home maintenance are usually some of the most difficult things to keep up with. However, keeping your home in top notch condition is essential. That’s why we are here, to help make your home a Happy House!

Enhancing your home’s style and looks starts with the siding of your house. Along with any siding repairs/replacements, our home siding contractors will use quality exterior paint after installation and match it with your home’s color for a quality finish.

It’s important to have the right siding repair/replacement, because most home problems arise from the exterior into the interior, so protect your home’s exterior first. 

Learn More About Siding

 

House Siding Repair

Fix your home siding with our siding repair experts and eliminate further damage to your home while also enhancing it’s looks. We generally use Hardie siding as it does not rot and will ensure longevity.

Siding Replacement

Replacing the siding of your home is a good option to choose if there are many damaged areas. Save the hassle of constant repairs and headaches with a professional siding replacement and contractor like Mr. Happy House.

Siding Leak Repair

Eliminate siding leaks coming from your home with a siding repair expert from Mr. Happy House. We ensure quality work, so no leaks will come again.

Fascia Repair

Having good and solid fascia is very important for keeping your roof from getting moisture and leaks. Hire a fascia repair pro today from Mr. Happy House to keep your home safe from rain water.

Soffit Repair

Excessive water or moisture build up can be damaging to your home. Soffits & Fascia bring style to your home, so it’s best to have a soffit repair specialist to have your home looking and feeling happy!

Exterior Home Repair

From siding, fascia, window trim, soffits, exterior home damage, we do it all. Unlike many other siding contractors, we get the exterior home repair done right the first time!

Garage Door Trim Repair

If you are looking to close off any gaps around your garage door or need a better look to your front garage, then a garage door trim replacement or repair is for you.

Wood Rot Repair

Wood rot can attract many insects, and especially termites. Don’t let these nasty insects invade your home, and have a professional siding contractor fix the damage on your home.

Hardie Siding Installation

As a James Hardie Siding Installer, we always recommend this brand because there are so many benefits to it. Give your home the needed protection it deserves.

Exterior House Painting

House Painters in Tomball and The Woodlands, TX

stucco house painting

Paint and transform the looks of your home with professional exterior/interior house painters from Mr. Happy House. We provide painting services that are tailored to meet your needs. 

We do a thorough house painting assessment of your needs and wants. We can help you decide what you need for your home and point out any areas that need touch ups or need new paint.

Our company has over 30 years of expertise and extensive knowledge of all products used in the residential painting industry today. We use the best paint materials and deliver the our best quality workmanship.

Learn More About Exterior Painting

Siding Painting

From time to time, representatives working for various local builders may mention the benefits of thier home having a lifetime fiber cement siding, but they may mention it never needs painted which is untrue. 

Mr. Happy House provides Hardie Siding and premium exterior siding painting.

Exterior Door Refinishing

Refinish your exterior door and keep your neighbors impressed with Mr. Happy House exterior house painters. From stripping to staining to varnishing, we do a complete job.

Garage Door Painting

Impress guests by repainting your garage door with a new color that matches your desires. We will do a full color consultation with you so that you get the exact color you want.

Stucco House Painting

Anywhere from stucco to any type of siding, our exterior house painters paint them right the first time. We use special bonding paints for each surface to ensure a quality paint job.

House Wash

Before any kind of exterior painting job, we always do a house wash to take off dirt and mildew. Power washing before painting keep the paint from peeling and makes it last much longer.

Deck Staining & Painting

We offer a wide range of deck staining and painting colors for your deck and we also make sure your deck is clean before staining.

Fence Staining & Painting

Adding a new color to your fence? With Mr. Happy House, our house painters pay attention to every detail, and your fence will be a happy one with us.

Interior House Painting

Interior Painters in The Woodlands and Tomball, TX

interior ceiling painting

Anywhere from room, trim, door, ceiling, or cabinet painting, our highly skilled interior residential painters pay careful attention to every detail of preparation and painting.

Sometimes other interior painters leave unfinished work, sloppy trim work, and remnants of the paint job. When you hire Mr. Happy House, we use quality Sherwin Williams paint & the only thing we leave is a freshly painted interior that looks and feels new and luxurious .

Mr. Happy House has successfully completed thousands of interior paint and home remodeling projects and is here to deliver the highest quality experience and workmanship, and our painters are all experts in their field.

Learn More About Interior Painting

 

Interior Room Painting

Need new colors to your room? We use Sherwin Williams paints and we have a wide variety of colors for you to choose from. Go with a pro interior house painter to get the room you’ve always wanted.

Wallpaper Removal

We can remove your old wallpaper the right way with a full professional house painting team. We follow a multi-step process to make sure that your wallpaper is properly removed and the area is painted with quality.

Crown Moulding Services

Anywhere from stylistic trim to a more modern type of trim or door casing, we can custom make trim, baseboards, and crown moulding to fit your home needs. Hire Mr. Happy House as your next house painting company!

Drywall Repair

Whether if your drywall had a previous leak from pipes or had a hole, we can fix that for you while making your interior strong and beautiful.

Cabinet Painting

You don’t need a new kitchen or bathroom cabinets to make them look sharper, they may just need an experienced house painter from Mr. Happy House to give it a fresh new look.

Texturing

Most walls have some kind of texture and feel to them. That is where texturing comes in, we can match and make any texture to your liking.

Roof Repair Contractors in The Woodlands, TX

roof repair on lifetime shingles with GAF tigerpaw in Magnolia Texas

Mr. Happy House is committed to providing expert roof repair services and value to our customers. There are many roofing contractors that don’t take into consideration what you actually want for your home, at Mr. Happy House, we take stay with you during the entire process every step of the way. 

If you need a Roofing Contractor, call Mr Happy House. We are GAF Certified and qualified to install all residential roofing shingles GAF sells. We are able to give you a Life Time Warranty vs. others that are only able to give you a 30 year warranty on an architectural laminated shingle. 

Learn More About Roof Repair

Roof Leak Repair

Fix your roof with a roof repair contractor and prevent any more leaks from coming in and destroying your interior walls, paint, trim, or electric. Call us now and we can repair your roof fast!

Hail Damage Roof Repair

When hail hits your roof, it can destroy your shingles and leave your home vulnerable to further damages. We can help you file a claim with your insurance to get your hail damaged roof repair cost covered with little out of pocket costs.

Roof Insurance Claims

You may need to file a claim with your insurance in order to get full coverage for any roof repairs or damages that were done to your home. Mr. Happy House can help you get full coverage on for your roofing needs.

Wind & Storm Damage Roof Repair

Heavy winds are very deadly for your roof, as this lift your shingles and leave your roof susceptible to big leaks and animal damage. Your storm damaged roof is going to be in safe hand with Mr. Happy House roofing contractors.

Animal Damage Roof Repair

Tired of squirrels, rats, or owls coming into your attic or home? We can stop animal damage roof and siding damage by fixing and repairing any openings or damages on your roof and prevent animals from coming back again.

before photo of tearing off old rotted wood siding and preparing house for residing in the woodlands texas
after photo of a siding replacement job and exterior painting in the woodlands texas
Other Home Improvement Services

Siding Contractors in The Woodlands and Tomball, TX

seamless gutters with leafree gutter covers in The Woodlands, Texas

We also offer many roofing services such as roof replacements, roof leak repairs, hail & storm damage roof repairs, seamless gutters, aluminum gutters and more!

If your roof is attracting animals or has any kind of opening, cracks, or leaks, we can fix it! As a GAF Certified Roofing Contractor, you will be able to get a special lifetime warranty on your roof unmatched by many roofing companies in The Woodlands, Tomball, Spring, Conroe & Magnolia TX Areas.

Seamless Gutters

Protect your home’s roof, siding, and foundation from excessive water with seamless gutters. We install durable seamless gutters that are able to take in a good amount of rainwater and redirect it into the proper areas.

Aluminum Gutters

Typical rain gutters rust and loose their ability to consistly withhold rain water without leaking. We install 6 inch aluminum gutters that are rust free and are able to stop the excessive pouring of water during rainfall.

Roof Replacement

Is your roof not holding up properly? As a GAF certified roofing contractor, we offer one the best roof replacement warranties and can provide you a wide range of roofing solutions for your house.

LeaFree Gutter Covers

Unlike typical gutter covers that build up with debris over time, our LeaFree Gutter cover system is different. Instead of a mesh type of cover, LeaFree redirects rain water into the gutter without any leaf or dirt buildup.

Skylight Repair & Replacement

Bring more light into your home with a skylight installation. If your skylight is leaking, you may need a skylight repair or replacement. Contact Mr. Happy House for the best skylight solutions for your house.

Replacement Windows

Our professional window replacement service is here to provide you the best replacement windows there is. We offer Don Young windows with Low-E double insulated glass that is made for longevity and durability.

Exterior Replacement Doors

Mr. Happy House specializes in siding and replacement doors. Our exterior specialists can help you select the right doors for your home needs, whether if you need a new front door or back door, we provide full and professional installations.

Custom Fences

Security can be hard to come by during these times. If you are looking to have a strong and durable custom fence built for you house, look no further and call the exterior renovation experts!

Dear Homeowners...

We understand that your home is important and that there are other roofing & siding contractors and painters who just say that they can do the job, and then when you go with them, they do a terrible job and end up giving you a headache and financial struggle, or even worse…

They take your money and never come back.

Mr. Happy House have been established since 1991, and we are BBB accredited business with an A+ Rating. After completing over 10,000 projects we have had ZERO complaints, you are in safe hands when you go with a reliable roofing & siding contractor & house painter like Mr. Happy House.

View Our Reviews on the BBB
Google Local Services Guaranteed Service Provider Badge

Roofing & Siding Services

Residential Painting Services

Service Areas:

The Woodlands, TX

Magnolia, TX

Tomball, TX

Spring, TX

Conroe, TX

Houston, TX

"I saw Mike and his crew down the street a year before I contracted him. I knew from watching that he was who I wanted to do work I’d put off. In the meantime, we had a roof leak from a downed limb and Mike helped with an insurance claim and damage in which he has experience. His crew did a new roof and we’d already decided to get new Hardie soffit and fascia to match the siding we’d done a decade ago. The new paint his crew did matched everything perfectly. He installed a new side garage door which is better than the original. …New fence, gate and shed door. While it’s not mentioned a lot here, his crew replaced our old single pane windows with a double pane window that matched the house perfectly. After measurement and fabrication, the installation was done in one day. I saw a house down the street with a similar replacement that took two weeks. And we had more done that I won’t mention here. But to top it off I got a sparkling clean power washed driveway. Our nearly 40 year old house looks great now! I have a new list for inside stuff and will back for more. Mike will absolutely spend the time talking with you about what you want, offering suggestions, and will follow up everything personally, by phone and text. A great all around contractor."
Mark Rice
Mark RiceThe Woodlands, TX
"So you read these to help see what a contractor is like, quality of work etc. So let me tell you about Mike and his team. Professional, knowledgeable, Nice, Christian morals. It sure makes one feel more comfortable about this Houston based firm Mike runs. I couldn't be happier, the work is done, work area totally clean and I made the right choice choosing Mike's company. I'm sure you will be as impressed as I am."
Rodger C.
Rodger C.Magnolia, TX
"Mike exceeded expectations at our home. He personally powerwashed. My driveway and brick look great! He even sealed some areas. Mike’s roofing specialists came to clean our chimney, do some repairs and add new flashing. They replaced some roof ridge areas and completed a small roof repair. The attention to detail was wonderful. The gutter guys came out and installed new gutters on the front of our home. Everyone did their job and exceeded expectations. Everyone was as nice as Mike. He will be the first one I call if I ever need anything else done to our home."
Kandi S.
Kandi S.The Woodlands, TX
"Mr. Happy House does work that will make you, the home owner, happy! He is an excellent craftsman and does a great job of hiring talented crews. He meticulously manages that quality of their work. He is great at staying in touch too. Answers his phone. He is not the cheapest price or the most expensive but is fair in his pricing. You get value for your money. I highly recommend him."
Darlene B.
Darlene B.The Woodlands, TX
"Mike is by far the best in the business. He delivers high quality work on time, even under tight deadlines. He has an extraordinary attention to details and clearly knows his craft. Mike cares a lot about getting the work done right. He's done quite a bit of work for us (sidings, fences, flooring, gutters, etc.) and he has exceeded our expectations each and every time. I highly recommend Mike and it's always a pleasure working with him."
Pierre L.
Pierre L.The Woodlands, TX
"I had rotted siding around the garage and second story. Mike came out same day I called and was able to give me a fair quote. Tear off, repair and painted in two days. His crew was nice, fast and efficient. Willing to answer any questions I had along the way and pointed out any other issues they found. When done they cleaned and left no mess behind. I would definitely use them again and recommend my friends & neighbors to call them."
Robert C.
Robert C.The Woodlands, TX
Previous
Next
Previous
Next

Get Your Home Needs Solved & Schedule an In-Home Estimate!

If you need a Reliable and Reputable Roofing & Siding Contractor & House Painter, don’t hesitate to call us at (281) 831-5955 or fill the form and we will get in contact with you as soon as possible to access your home needs.

Contact Us

Want More House Siding Ideas?

10 Best House Siding Design Ideas Blog Picture for house siding repairs and replacement and house painting

Go to this article and see different house siding designs and exterior house painting colors that you can use for your home!

Check Out Some House Siding Designs Here
Mr. Happy House logo wide
Visit the Mr. Happy House Blog